Pronouns and Trans Identities program at First-Plymouth April 13

"Pronouns and Trans Identities" will be presented Wednesday, April 13, from 6-7 p.m. at First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. This event is free and open to the public.
This program is for all LGBTQIA+ folks, friends, allies and those who want to have a better understanding of trans identities and pronoun usage to support our trans community. Come, learn something you might not know, and ask questions in a safe, open environment.
Leah Cech and Shyla Kallhoff from Doane University will present the program, which is sponsored by First-Plymouth's Plymouth Pride Ministry.
For more information, visit firstplymouth.org.