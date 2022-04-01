Pronouns and Trans Identities program at First-Plymouth April 13

"Pronouns and Trans Identities" will be presented Wednesday, April 13, from 6-7 p.m. at First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. This event is free and open to the public.

This program is for all LGBTQIA+ folks, friends, allies and those who want to have a better understanding of trans identities and pronoun usage to support our trans community. Come, learn something you might not know, and ask questions in a safe, open environment.