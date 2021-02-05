Prism Trio virtual concert set for Friday

The Prism Trio will be featured in a concert livestreamed from Vine Congregational UCC through the Capital Jazz Society’s Facebook page at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12.

Livestreaming events allows the Capital Jazz Society to present live jazz while keeping musicians and the audience safe during the pandemic.

The Prism Trio was formed in the fall of 2019, when University of Nebraska-Lincoln music students Sean Lebita, Andrew Wray and Jonah Bennett began playing together regularly. The trio hosted a jam session at UNL and brought together students from Lincoln, local musicians and students from UNO to jam and play jazz.

As a trio, each member brings a unique set of musical influences to the table, combining them in musical and memorable ways.

For more details, contact the Capital Jazz Society business office at 402-477-7899 or cjs@artsincorporated.org.

