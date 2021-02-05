 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prism Trio virtual concert set for Friday
View Comments

Prism Trio virtual concert set for Friday

{{featured_button_text}}
Prism Trio

The Prism Trio was formed by UNL music students Sean Lebita, Andrew Wray and Jonah Bennett.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Prism Trio will be featured in a concert livestreamed from Vine Congregational UCC through the Capital Jazz Society’s Facebook page at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12.

Livestreaming events allows the Capital Jazz Society to present live jazz while keeping musicians and the audience safe during the pandemic.

The Prism Trio was formed in the fall of 2019, when University of Nebraska-Lincoln music students Sean Lebita, Andrew Wray and Jonah Bennett began playing together regularly. The trio hosted a jam session at UNL and brought together students from Lincoln, local musicians and students from UNO to jam and play jazz.

As a trio, each member brings a unique set of musical influences to the table, combining them in musical and memorable ways.

For more details, contact the Capital Jazz Society business office at 402-477-7899 or cjs@artsincorporated.org.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The creative and touching ways Ramadan is going virtual

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News