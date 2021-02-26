Priest finally gets to preach in person to parishioners

The Rev. Dr. Clay Lein was called to be the priest at Church of the Holy Trinity, 6001 A St., on May 1, 2020, having no idea he would not be leading services inside the building for close to a year.

During the pandemic, he made it his mission to meet every parishioner by holding front porch meetings. He set up appointments with each household, bringing his own lawn chair and mask, and making sure he was holding to the social-distancing protocol.

Father Clay also immediately began online worship services on Sundays for Lincolnites as well as out-of-towners.

He leads weekly Bible study through Zoom and delivered care packages (one before Christmas and one before Lent) to every household.

But now, this Sunday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m., it is finally time for Father Clay and his parishioners to celebrate. The COVID-19 numbers are going down, and he received the green light to start worship services inside the sanctuary.

