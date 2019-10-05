The annual Pet Blessing service will take place from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. in the Bethany neighborhood.
Participants are welcome to bring their pets on a leash or secured for their safety for a blessing in person, or they may bring a photo. All pets will receive a certificate of blessing for health and long life. From 2-3 p.m., those who have lost pets are invited to join in a Circle of Love to share memories and honor pets who have passed.
You have free articles remaining.
Pets are special family members and divine treasures who expand our life experiences. At this time coinciding with St. Francis Day, Unity Lincoln celebrates a time to honor, bless and allow people to express gratitude for their pet friends.
For more information, visit unitylincoln.org or call 402-476-6887 and leave a contact number.