 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pastor at Lincoln's Cristo Rey Parish dies unexpectedly, Catholic Diocese says
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Pastor at Lincoln's Cristo Rey Parish dies unexpectedly, Catholic Diocese says

  • Updated
  • 0

A Lincoln faith community is mourning after the Rev. Ramon Decaen, who had been the pastor of Cristo Rey Parish for 10 years, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, according to the Catholic Diocese. He was 48 years old. 

The Rev. Nicholas Kipper, the Diocesan spokesman, said on Wednesday that Decaen had been battling an unspecified illness before his death. 

He was ordained as a priest in 2000, according to a news release, and had embraced his work within Lincoln's Hispanic community in his time at Cristo Rey. 

The Rev. Ryan Kaup, who served as an assistant pastor under Decaen at the parish from 2015 to 2018, said the 48-year-old had been a mentor to him.

Rev. Ramon Decaen

Decaen

"Father Ramon was a very hard worker," Kaup said. "He was a man who just gave of himself completely and was really always just looking out for other people, looking out for the underdog.

"He just poured out his heart and his life just to serve them well in anyway he could." 

After Decaen died on Tuesday, Kaup, now a teacher at Lourdes Central Catholic in Nebraska City, came to Lincoln to mourn alongside parishioners at Cristo Rey. 

"We gathered last night," Kaup said. "A lot of tears. A lot of hugs.

"You can tell how much he meant to people. ... His loss is felt by the entire community." 

Bishop James Conley was to lead a Mass for Decaen at Cristo Rey Parish on Wednesday evening. Funeral services for the pastor are pending. 

Kaup said anyone hoping to help the parish in the wake of Decaen's death could offer support in the form of prayers or donations.

On heels of new guidance, LPS will require masks for students, staff from preschool to sixth grade
LGBTQ advocates call health standard revisions 'sad'; governor says more work remains
With second draft imminent, more Nebraska school districts rally against proposed health education standards

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley 

0 Comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Youngest children in class at 'greater risk of low educational achievement'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News