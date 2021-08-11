Pastor at Lincoln's Cristo Rey Parish dies unexpectedly, Catholic Diocese says

A Lincoln faith community is mourning after the Rev. Ramon Decaen, who had been the pastor of Cristo Rey Parish for 10 years, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, according to the Catholic Diocese. He was 48 years old.

The Rev. Nicholas Kipper, the Diocesan spokesman, said on Wednesday that Decaen had been battling an unspecified illness before his death.

He was ordained as a priest in 2000, according to a news release, and had embraced his work within Lincoln's Hispanic community in his time at Cristo Rey.

The Rev. Ryan Kaup, who served as an assistant pastor under Decaen at the parish from 2015 to 2018, said the 48-year-old had been a mentor to him.

"Father Ramon was a very hard worker," Kaup said. "He was a man who just gave of himself completely and was really always just looking out for other people, looking out for the underdog.

"He just poured out his heart and his life just to serve them well in anyway he could."