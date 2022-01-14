Pancakes for PCAN goes online

Feb. 1 would have marked the eighth year Good Shepherd Lutheran Church has sponsored the Pancakes for PCAN (Pediatric Cancer Action Network) event to raise awareness and funds for supporting local families who have a child diagnosed with cancer. But because COVID-19 continues to be a concern and due to the need to protect the children whose health is compromised from cancer, the church will not host a live event in 2022. Instead, Good Shepherd encourages the community to donate online at www.pcanaction.org or by mail to: PCAN, P.O. Box 22992, Lincoln, NE 68542.

PCAN’s mission is to financially assist Lincoln and surrounding area families who have children diagnosed with pediatric cancer, and to advocate for a cure through awareness, action, education and research. All funds raised are used specifically for Nebraska families.

Funds raised from prior Pancakes for PCAN events have allowed PCAN to provide financial support for rent, utilities, groceries, medical bills and travel-related expenses, as well as for funeral expenses for families who lost their child to cancer.