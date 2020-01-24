Pancakes for PCAN event Feb. 4
Pancakes for PCAN event Feb. 4

The sixth annual “Pancakes for PCAN” benefit, which raises awareness and funds to support local families who have a child diagnosed with cancer, will take place Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 4-7 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and School, 3825 Wildbriar Lane.

PCAN (Pediatric Cancer Action Network) provided a total of $56,000 to 25 Nebraska families battling childhood cancer in 2019. The funds helped families pay for utilities, medical bills, car repairs and rent. Free-will donations will be accepted. 

The PCAN board of directors consists of all volunteers, ensuring that donations go directly to families in need. Questions? Contact Corie at cjd728@gmail.com.

