Novel set in Ukraine focus of author’s talk Thursday

Lincoln author Carolyn Zeisset couldn’t have known in 1977, when she first drafted “Then the Rules Changed,” that Ukraine would be making headlines around the world when her novel – set in Ukraine – was published.

But that’s what happened.

Eight days after the book’s February release, President Vladimir Putin of Russia declared that Ukrainians were Russians and sent troops into southern Ukraine – where Zeisset’s novel, a story based on her great-grandfather, begins.

“Timing is everything, but sometimes coincidental timing is eerie,” Zeisset said recently.

Zeisset will speak at First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St., at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12, in Mayflower Hall. Her presentation is free and open to the public. Zwieback rolls, a Ukrainian treat, will also be served. Registration is suggested by emailing addie@firstplymouth.org.

Zeisset’s story follows Isaac and his family’s emigration in the 1870s from Russia after the Czar declared German-speaking people in South Russia – now Ukraine – must become Russians. The family then immigrated to the American plains, initially Kansas, experiencing loss of the known, fear, an imagined future, and an arduous journey to America, followed by the unknown, more fear, difficult realities and struggles toward a new life.

“Then the Rules Changed” offers a historical context between the 1870s and events in Ukraine today. Zeisset wrote the novel for middle schoolers. However, their parents, grandparents and great-grandparents are reading it and using it to start conversations with their children about their own family stories.

The book was published by Prairieland Press of Fremont, illustrated by Kathleen Gadeken of Panama and is available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, independent bookstores or by special order from Ingram. Learn more about the author and the book at carolynzeisset.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0