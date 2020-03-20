Northeast Kiwanis Waffle Feed and Auction postponed
Lincoln Northeast Kiwanis has postponed its annual Waffle Feed and Silent Auction, originally scheduled for Thursday, March 26, from 4:30-7 p.m. at Sheridan Lutheran Church, 70th and Old Cheney Road.

At this fundraiser, waffles are served by the Waffle Man, along with sausage, juice and coffee. The event includes a silent auction and all proceeds support the club's services to the children of Lincoln and the world. Watch for the rescheduled date in a future issue of the Neighborhood Extra.

