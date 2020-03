Lincoln Northeast Kiwanis will sponsor its annual Waffle Feed and Silent Auction on Thursday, March 26, from 4:30-7 p.m. at Sheridan Lutheran Church, 70th and Old Cheney Road.

Waffles will be served by the Waffle Man, along with sausage, juice and coffee. Over 40 silent auction items will be available.

Tickets are $7 and may be obtained from any Northeast Kiwanian or at the door. All proceeds support the club's services to the children of Lincoln and the world.

