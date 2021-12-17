 Skip to main content
New Year's Eve Last Blast with the Plymouth Brass

What are you doing New Year's Eve? The answer could be simple: Experiencing Abendmusik's Last Blast -- a festive concert featuring the engaging and entertaining Plymouth Brass, internationally celebrated virtuoso organist Todd Wilson, and beloved guest conductor Jeremy Bankson.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 at First-Plymouth Church, 20th and D streets, and livestreamed online from www.abendmusik.org.

The 2021 edition of this New Year’s Eve concert tradition will feature an eclectic mix of favorites, including Leroy Anderson's "Sleigh Ride," Simon and Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence," Sibelius' "Finlandia," a suite from the opera "Carmen" and the classic New Year carol "Auld Lang Syne."

The concert is free and open to the public. Freewill donations will be collected to benefit the music outreach of Abendmusik. For additional information, call Abendmusik at 402-476-9933 or visit www.abendmusik.org.

