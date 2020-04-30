Nebraskans copying Scripture chapters to create the Corona Bible

This weekend, a few dozen Nebraskans are copying chapters from the Bible, writing out the verses by hand on both sides of a white sheet of paper, creating pages to go into the Nebraska Corona Bible.
The project, which aims to have Nebraskans copy all 1,189 Bible chapters to be assembled into a book, began this week. It was created by the Rev. Thomas Dummermuth to address a gap in coronavirus pandemic ministry.
“A lot of my colleagues have done some amazing things, going fully digital,” said Dummermuth, associate pastor at Eastridge Presbyterian Church. “But there are some people, that’s not for them. They feel left out, left behind.
"... At this time, faith is so important, but the traditional way of gathering isn’t available in the same way. Even with opening up, the most vulnerable are the ones who would like to come but shouldn’t. It’s very important to have other means.”
For the Nebraska Corona Bible project, the means is turning to the ancient practice of copying Scripture, a spiritual practice for monks for centuries. Until the invention of the printing press in the 15th century, it was the way Bibles were created.
“It’s a spiritual discipline to copy Scripture,” Dummermuth said. “When you do that writing by hand, not typing on a computer, it’s a practice that transforms time and space. It touches you, changes you, and it’s very lovely.”
The Nebraska Corona Bible, however, won’t just be a copy of the original text in hundreds of different writing styles. The copyists are invited to make a small illustration on the bottom of the page or add some writing of their own.
“We’re inviting people to copy the chapter and, if they would like, write a short commentary about what that text means to them today,” Dummermuth said. “It will be a time document of faith in Nebraska.”
The Lincoln project has its roots in Dummermuth’s homeland of Switzerland.
“I’m still kind of in touch with the church world over there,” said Dummermuth, who moved to Lincoln in 2013 with his wife, Jann, a Schuyler native. “I was writing my sermon 2½ weeks ago, and this news came into my inbox. I thought, ‘This is very interesting. Maybe we could do something with it here.'”
So he contacted Uwe Habenicht, who initiated the St. Gallen Coronabibel in northeast Switzerland and got the go-ahead to copy the project in Nebraska.
Then came a couple of weeks of working on a website, where people can sign up to copy a chapter. Importantly, given the non-digital nature of the project, a phone number is also available to call to get a chapter to copy.
“I don’t know if this project is crazy; we’re talking about 1,200 chapters,” Dummermuth said. “Right now, they can sign up for a chapter in the New Testament or, if it is a group of people, a small book of the Old Testament.”
On Wednesday, Dummermuth initially opened up the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John and the Acts of the Apostles and, by midday Thursday, had 35 chapters out to be copied.
“The first chapter and last chapter of the gospels are already taken,” Dummermuth said. “They were gone the first day. They’re the familiar stories, the Christmas story, the Easter story that we just went through. Now, they’re looking and asking, ‘Is my favorite passage available?’”
The Book of Psalms will be copied by students, organized by Adam White, a campus minister with the Lutheran Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“We’ll have a UNL psalter,” Dummermuth said. “We all have different beliefs and opinions, but copying in the Bible is something that unites us, overcomes denominational borders.”
The deadline for the chapters to be copied is mid-June. But that’s not set in stone, especially if the project is close to reaching its goal of copying every biblical chapter.
When it is finished, Dummermuth said, he wants people to see the Nebraska Corona Bible and read both the verses and the commentary.
“What I envision happening is, for a while, it will probably be a traveling exhibition,” he said. “I see it going to faith communities throughout the state.
"In the end, it will be in a library or at a faith community where people can have access to it. It will be a very interesting document that should be preserved.”
Video, photos: Creating community during crisis
Worth the wait video
Thank you
Guard helps Food Bank of Lincoln
Red carpet for essential workers
Diaper drive
Horsing around
Snow toilet paper
Gering firefighters
Sew Creative masks
Lunch date with a squirrel
Red Cloud's parking lot graduation
Chicken for the mission
Birthday surprise
Something wonderful
Homemade masks for the mission
Coffee for health care workers
Frost's message
Quilted mask covers
Randolph's offer
We're in This Together
Solidarity here in south Lincoln pic.twitter.com/GNVXWjMue2— Chris Basnett (@HuskerExtraCB) April 1, 2020
Happy birthday from NSP
Parks bingo
Switching to hand sanitizer
Stained glass
Kindness cards
Waverly parade
Quilting masks
Minden Christmas lights
96th birthday
Cruisin' at home
Sarpy County help
Lincoln reads
4-H learning
Special delivery
The show went on … a month early
Relaying a COVID-19 test
Doctoral dissertation
Community Action
Finding a way to connect
Malone Center
Matt Talbot
Food Bank
Generosity
Child Advocacy Center
Kids yoga
10 puppies
Dance recital with Dad
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.