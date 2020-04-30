Nebraskans copying Scripture chapters to create the Corona Bible

The Nebraska Corona Bible, however, won’t just be a copy of the original text in hundreds of different writing styles. The copyists are invited to make a small illustration on the bottom of the page or add some writing of their own.

“We’re inviting people to copy the chapter and, if they would like, write a short commentary about what that text means to them today,” Dummermuth said. “It will be a time document of faith in Nebraska.”

The Lincoln project has its roots in Dummermuth’s homeland of Switzerland.

“I’m still kind of in touch with the church world over there,” said Dummermuth, who moved to Lincoln in 2013 with his wife, Jann, a Schuyler native. “I was writing my sermon 2½ weeks ago, and this news came into my inbox. I thought, ‘This is very interesting. Maybe we could do something with it here.'”

So he contacted Uwe Habenicht, who initiated the St. Gallen Coronabibel in northeast Switzerland and got the go-ahead to copy the project in Nebraska.

Then came a couple of weeks of working on a website, where people can sign up to copy a chapter. Importantly, given the non-digital nature of the project, a phone number is also available to call to get a chapter to copy.