Nebraska faith leaders urge state's senators to support federal Equality Act

Forty Nebraska faith leaders called on Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer to support passage of the Equality Act in an open letter.

The legislation would amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to specifically prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex, sexual orientation and gender identity in employment, housing and public accommodations, education and other areas.

The Senate held a hearing on the bill in March but has taken no action. The House passed its version in February.

In recent weeks, faith leaders in states across the country — including Alaska, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia — have publicly urged their senators to support the Equality Act.

“Faith leaders across the Cornhusker state representing different faith traditions are speaking out on why, as a matter of faith, equality for all is vital to our communities and our state,” said Abbi Swatsworth, executive director of OutNebraska, an LGBTQ advocacy organization. “This letter is a commitment from our faith leaders that we must push forward to a future where no Nebraskan faces discrimination because of who they are or who they love.”