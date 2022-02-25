Nebraska Brass to perform at Christ UMC March 6

Nebraska Brass will perform the concert "American Made: Handcrafted in the USA" at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 6, at Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A St.

The concert will feature works such as Billy Strayhorn's "Take the 'A' Train," Scott Joplin's "Maple Leaf Rag" and Duke Ellington's "Mood Indigo."

Dean Haist and Brad Obbink will be featured on trumpet, Ric Ricker on horn, Mark Mendell on trombone and Bo Atlas on tuba.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wearing a mask are required to attend this concert. For more information, visit http://artsincorporated.org/nb or www.facebook.com/nebraskabrass.

