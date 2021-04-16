 Skip to main content
Nebraska Brass to perform 'A Salute to American Music' Sunday
Nebraska Brass to perform 'A Salute to American Music' Sunday

The Nebraska Brass will present the livestreamed concert "A Salute to American Music" at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 18.

This salute to American classics will include John Philip Sousa's "Liberty Bell March," Gweneth Walker's "Shaker Tunes" and the James Bond theme "Die Another Day," along with other favorites from Duke Ellington, Stevie Wonder and the Beatles.

There will be no in-person audience due to COVID-19. The concert will be livestreamed from Vine Congregational Church at www.facebook.com/nebraskabrass. For more information, call 402-477-7899 or email nb@artsincorporated.org.

