Nebraska Brass to livestream 'Winter Welcome' concert Jan. 23
Nebraska Brass to livestream 'Winter Welcome' concert Jan. 23

Nebraska Brass

The Nebraska Brass plans to return to in-person performing at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Nebraska Brass will livestream its first concert of 2022, "Winter Welcome - Something for Everyone," at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, from Our Saviour's Lutheran Church on the band's Facebook page.

The concert will feature works such as Calvert's "Suite from the Monteregian Hills," Vivaldi's "Winter from The Four Seasons" and Weill's "One Life to Live."

The band includes Dean Haist and Brad Obbink on trumpet, Ric Ricker on horn, Mark Mendell on trombone and Bo Atlas on tuba.

For more information, visit the Nebraska Brass Facebook page, email nb@artsincorporated.org or call 402-477-7899.

