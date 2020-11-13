Nebraska Brass 'Carnival of the Animals' concert Sunday

Nebraska Brass will present the concert "Carnival of the Animals: A Trip to the Zoo" at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, livestreamed from Our Saviour's Lutheran Church.

Check out a host of creatures as Nebraska Brass takes a Trip to the Zoo. Hear from the penguins to the camels with works by Aaron Copland, Laude Debussy, Giacomo Puccini and others.

Nebraska Brass features Dean Haist and Brad Obbink on Trumpet, Ric Ricker on french horn, Mark Mendell on trombone and Alex Serwatowski on tuba.

