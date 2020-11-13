 Skip to main content
Nebraska Brass 'Carnival of the Animals' concert Sunday
Nebraska Brass features (from left) Ric Ricker on french horn, Brad Obbink on trumpet, Alex Serwatowski on tuba, Dean Haist on trumpet and Mark Mendell on trombone.

Nebraska Brass will present the concert "Carnival of the Animals: A Trip to the Zoo" at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, livestreamed from Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. 

Check out a host of creatures as Nebraska Brass takes a Trip to the Zoo. Hear from the penguins to the camels with works by Aaron Copland, Laude Debussy, Giacomo Puccini and others.

Nebraska Brass features Dean Haist and Brad Obbink on Trumpet, Ric Ricker on french horn, Mark Mendell on trombone and Alex Serwatowski on tuba.

