Nebraska artists sought for Holy Trinity Arts Festival

Artist applications are due Feb. 28 for the Holy Trinity Arts Festival, which will take place Saturday, May 14 on the Church of the Holy Trinity campus, 6001 A St.

Holy Trinity welcomes Nebraska artists representing all visual media (including painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, fiber, ceramics, jewelry, glass, leather, metal, wood, sculpture and mixed media) to apply and ultimately participate in this inaugural arts event.

Nebraska artists may apply by submitting a $25 application/jury fee by Feb. 28 and a thumb drive with 10 representative images, along with a list of titles and mediums, to:

Director: Holy Trinity Arts Festival

Church of the Holy Trinity

6001 A St.

Lincoln, NE 68510

Festival information and artist applications can be found online at www.holytrinityartsfestival.com. Artists will be selected by a jury and notified of their selection by March 8.

Direct any questions to holytrinityartsfestival@gmail.com or call 402-432-5296.

