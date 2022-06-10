'More Than a Paper Moon' concert at First Presbyterian June 18

The Arts for the Soul Music and Fine Arts Series and the Salt Creek Song Festival will present "More Than a Paper Moon," a concert that has been rescheduled from a May date to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St.

Join in an evening of contemporary chamber music that explores the moon and stars through a musical lens. This concert features works by acclaimed living composers Dan Locklair and Ben Justis, along with a few standard favorites like "Fly Me to the Moon" and "Moon River."

Soprano Gretchen Pille, clarinetist David Kamran, violist Clark Potter and pianist Alejandro Avila make up the stellar ensemble.

Masks are required. It is highly encouraged that audience members be fully vaccinated. For additional safety, this concert will be performed without intermission and should last about an hour.

The concert is made possible through a partnership between Arts for the Soul and the Salt Creek Song Festival, which took place May 23-28 and is dedicated to being a cultural resource in Saunders County and the surrounding Great Plains region.

The first song festival of its kind in Nebraska, SCSF finds its inspiration in world-class performances and gatherings featuring Midwest-oriented artists, composers and performers of song. SCSF seeks to be in community and to build relationships with those of all walks of life in Nebraska and beyond, and to enrich the region by presenting a diverse program of the full range of art song. SCFS looks to foster an environment that amplifies the voices of artists of a broad range of disciplines who find meaning and connection in the Midwest.

This concert is free to attend. No ticket required. Freewill donations will be accepted.

For more information, contact First Presbyterian Church at 402-477-6037, or visit the church website at: https://fpclincoln.org/arts-for-the-soul/.

