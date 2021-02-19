 Skip to main content
Molacek Quartet virtual concert set for Friday
Molacek Quartet virtual concert set for Friday

Derek Molacek, trombonist

Derek Molacek is a trombonist, composer and arranger.

 COURTESY PHOTO BY JUSTIN MOHLING

The Derek Molacek Quartet will be featured in a concert livestreamed from Vine Congregational Church through the Capital Jazz Society’s Facebook page at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26.

Livestreaming events allows the Capital Jazz Society to present live jazz while keeping musicians and the audience safe during the pandemic.

Molacek is a trombonist, composer and arranger based out of Omaha. He completed his doctorate at the UNL Glenn Korff School of music in 2017, focusing on music composition with a jazz emphasis. He teaches applied low-brass lessons and music appreciation at Iowa Western Community College.

Outside the academic world, Molacek regularly performs and writes for local ensembles including Esescia Latina Band and the Nebraska Brass Band.

The quartet also features Andrew Wray, drums; Sean Lebita, piano; and Jonah Bennet, bass.

For more details, contact the Capital Jazz Society business office at 402-477-7899 or cjs@artsincorporated.org.

