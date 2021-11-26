Mission Christmas craft and cookie event at First UMC Dec. 4

There will be some extra safety precautions, but Mission Christmas, a First United Methodist Church tradition, will return Saturday, Dec. 4, with its craft fair, soup, sandwich and pie meal – and, of course, the cookie walk.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First UMC, 2723 N. 49th St. (50th and St. Paul Avenue) and is open to the public.

According to chairperson Beverly Vogel, this year’s edition will include the cookie walk along with other holiday shopping opportunities. Several craft vendors from around the area have reserved table space and will offer unique gift ideas. There will also be a bake sale and a used book sale.

Masks will be required, and all participants taking part in the cookie walk will also need to wear gloves. Lunch will be carryout only but will be served in both individual and family-sized portions.

The event is sponsored by First United Methodist Women, and its primary purpose is to fund the work that members do on behalf of women, children and youth around the world. It has also become an opportunity for all members of the congregation, not just the women, to work together on an event for a good cause with fun and fellowship shared with the community.

For more information, contact Joyce Gettman, First UMW promotion chair, at joyce.gettman@gmail.com or 402-430-4249.

