Methodist church invites everyone to share in its oasis off 84th Street in Lincoln

“It started out pretty modestly in 2016,” Schafer said Thursday, after a morning of rain. “But it’s starting to take shape.”

The church grounds are an oasis.

The two rain gardens are both beautiful and functional, ultimately diverting runoff from nearby Dead Man’s Run.

It’s been a team effort, Schafer said, one that includes many church volunteers, three Eagle Scouts who have completed projects on the grounds, professional landscaping services from Finke Gardens and grants from the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum, the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District, the Lincoln Parks Foundation and the city of Lincoln’s rain garden and sustainable lawns programs.

Last year, the church was also one of five national winners of an interfaith Cool Congregations award for its work to conserve natural resources and to create a local model of sustainability.

They’ve calculated the carbon all those trees will remove from the environment. They’ve studied the soul-soothing effects of the natural world on children and adults alike.

“We also installed a new playground that to some extent utilizes nature,” Schafer said.