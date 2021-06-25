Methodist church invites everyone to share in its oasis off 84th Street in Lincoln

The church on 84th Street wanted to be a good neighbor.
It wanted to make good use of its land, take care of God’s creation.
And that is what Aldersgate United Methodist Church has done. Over the past five years, it has transformed its nearly 2 acres at the corner of 84th and South, planting more than 100 carbon-sequestering trees, hundreds of shrubs along with drought-resistant perennials and native grasses.
It’s created meandering wood chip walkways and inviting children’s play spaces and two large rain gardens.
It’s planted signs that declare: Everyone Welcome.
And below those words, the rules for entering the church’s gardens and playground: Do No Harm. Do Good. Love Nature.
Sunday, the church will celebrate its green and growing spaces with a garden party.
“Our church, like most churches, has been shuttered for the last year or so,” said Steve Schafer, church member, head trustee and a good shepherd of the garden and playgrounds. “There’s so much to celebrate.”
The late afternoon party includes a free catered sack lunch for the first 150 guests, live music, children’s activities and a chance for neighbors and the public to explore their space.
“It started out pretty modestly in 2016,” Schafer said Thursday, after a morning of rain. “But it’s starting to take shape.”
The church grounds are an oasis.
The two rain gardens are both beautiful and functional, ultimately diverting runoff from nearby Dead Man’s Run.
It’s been a team effort, Schafer said, one that includes many church volunteers, three Eagle Scouts who have completed projects on the grounds, professional landscaping services from Finke Gardens and grants from the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum, the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District, the Lincoln Parks Foundation and the city of Lincoln’s rain garden and sustainable lawns programs.
Last year, the church was also one of five national winners of an interfaith Cool Congregations award for its work to conserve natural resources and to create a local model of sustainability.
They’ve calculated the carbon all those trees will remove from the environment. They’ve studied the soul-soothing effects of the natural world on children and adults alike.
“We also installed a new playground that to some extent utilizes nature,” Schafer said.
There’s the slide built into the hillside surrounded by plantings. The 11-foot-long, 3,000-pound trunk of an ash tree in the playground for climbing and exploring, courtesy of Hoefling Enterprises, who delivered it by Bobcat.
And there are plans for more.
“We had a wildlife expert at Game and Parks advising us on supporting a small population of frogs and turtles in the rain garden,” Schafer said. “And we’re sending information to child care centers in the area to let them know if they’re looking for a place for an outing, come on over.”
And they’re inviting anyone else who is interested to stop by Sunday afternoon for a stroll through nature off the path of a busy thoroughfare.
According to longtime church member Dwight Ganzel, the congregation hopes the space will be like the “Field of Dreams” from the long-ago movie.
“In building it, we hope that ‘they will come.’”
