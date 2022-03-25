Mayor’s Interfaith Prayer Breakfast set for April 8

The public is invited to attend the 38th annual Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast, which will be presented online from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Friday, April 8, with the theme “Welcoming the Stranger.”

The program will feature Sister Marilyn Lacey, M.S.W., a Sister of Mercy who founded Mercy Beyond Borders, which has the mission “Forging ways for women and girls in extreme poverty to learn, connect and lead.”

Lacey has been awarded the Opus Prize and was recognized by the Dalai Lama as an “Unsung Hero of Compassion” for her life of service with refugees and persons forced to leave their homeland because of war or persecution.

The event will feature a discussion between Lacey and Joel Stoltenow, a Lincoln-based volunteer, church engagement director, and assistant vice president of development at Lutheran Family Services, one of many organizations in Lincoln that helps to integrate refugees and immigrants into the community.

The program will also feature remarks by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, as well as sacred readings, prayers and music from a variety of Lincoln’s faith and religious communities.

The purpose of the event is to promote unity, understanding and mutual support among Lincoln’s diverse spiritual, faith and religious traditions. This year’s event will highlight the importance of welcoming strangers into our hearts and circles, as well as amplify the work being done to create emotional and physical spaces for refugees, immigrants and internally displaced persons.

To register and learn more about this free event, visit https://bit.ly/LNKinterfaith22. The event is organized by the Mayor’s Interfaith Prayer Breakfast Committee.

