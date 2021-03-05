Mayor’s Interfaith Prayer Breakfast set for April 7

The public is invited to attend the 37th annual Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast, which will be presented online from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 7. The theme is “Faith, Spirituality and the Struggle for Racial Justice.”
The program will feature a conversation between keynote speakers Parker J. Palmer and Rev. Dr. Gregory C. Ellison II on the influence of Rev. Dr. Howard Thurman, who was a spiritual mentor to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the first civil rights leader to meet with Mahatma Gandhi.
Palmer is a world-renowned Quaker author, educator and founder of the Center for Courage and Renewal. He has been named one of most influential senior leaders in higher education. In 2010, he received the William Rainey Harper Award. Previous recipients have included Margaret Mead, Elie Wiesel and Paolo Freire.
Ellison is an ordained Baptist minister, associate professor at Emory University's Candler School of Theology, artist, activist and founder of Fearless Dialogues, a grassroots initiative that creates spaces for unlikely partners to engage in hard, heartfelt conversations. He is the author of “Cut Dead But Still Alive: Caring for African American Young Men,” and edited a recent book on the influence of Thurman titled “Anchored in the Current: Discovering Howard Thurman as Educator, Activist, Guide and Prophet.” Palmer contributed an essay for this book.
The program will feature remarks by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, as well as sacred readings, prayers and music from a variety of Lincoln’s faith and religious communities.
The event's purpose is to promote unity, understanding and mutual support among Lincoln’s diverse faith and religious traditions. This year's event will highlight the social justice and liberating role of faith and spiritual communities throughout history.
The event is organized by the Mayor’s Interfaith Prayer Breakfast Committee, and sponsors include the Lincoln Community Foundation, Community Health Endowment, Greater Lincoln Chamber Foundation and the Faith Coalition of Lancaster County.
To register and learn more about this free event, visit http://bit.ly/RSVP-2021-Breakfast.