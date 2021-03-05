Mayor’s Interfaith Prayer Breakfast set for April 7

The public is invited to attend the 37th annual Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast, which will be presented online from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 7. The theme is “Faith, Spirituality and the Struggle for Racial Justice.”

The program will feature a conversation between keynote speakers Parker J. Palmer and Rev. Dr. Gregory C. Ellison II on the influence of Rev. Dr. Howard Thurman, who was a spiritual mentor to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the first civil rights leader to meet with Mahatma Gandhi.

Palmer is a world-renowned Quaker author, educator and founder of the Center for Courage and Renewal. He has been named one of most influential senior leaders in higher education. In 2010, he received the William Rainey Harper Award. Previous recipients have included Margaret Mead, Elie Wiesel and Paolo Freire.