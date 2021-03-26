Mayor’s Interfaith Prayer Breakfast April 7

The 37th annual Mayor’s Interfaith Prayer Breakfast will be livestreamed Wednesday, April 7, from 7:30-8:45 a.m. with the theme of “Faith, Spirituality and the Struggle for Racial Justice.”

The program will feature a conversation between nationally recognized keynote speakers Parker J. Palmer and Rev. Dr. Gregory C. Ellison II, who will draw on the legacy of civil rights leader Rev. Dr. Howard Thurman (spiritual mentor to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.), as they inspire Lincolnites to engage in fearless dialogue and connect with their deepest selves.

The program will also feature remarks by honorary event chair Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, as well as sacred readings, prayers and music from the wide variety of faith and religious communities that call Lincoln home.

In recognition and respect of the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, the event will take place as a free live web event accessible to all, including through local government channels. See event registration details at http://bit.ly/RSVP-2021-Breakfast.

The purpose of this longstanding event is to promote unity, understanding and mutual support among Lincoln’s diverse faith and religious traditions, and to highlight the social justice and liberatory role of faith and spiritual communities throughout history.

