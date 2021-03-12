Matt Wallace Fusion Force performs Friday

Matt Wallace Fusion Force will be featured in a concert livestreamed from Vine Congregational Church through the Capital Jazz Society’s Facebook page at 8 p.m. Friday, March 19.

An Omaha native, Wallace will perform the music of Herbie Hancock, Miles Davis and Jeff Lorber. He toured with Maynard Ferguson to over 70 countries and plays everything from jazz to rock to pop in a dozen local bands.

Joining Wallace will be Greg Ahl on drums, Steve Gomez on bass and Kevin Lloyd on keyboard.

Livestreaming events allows the Capital Jazz Society to present live jazz while keeping musicians and the audience safe during the pandemic.

For more details, contact the Capital Jazz Society business office at 402-477-7899 or cjs@artsincorporated.org.

