Marquez named Lincoln Lutheran Choir director

The Lincoln Lutheran Choir has chosen Jon Marquez as its new artistic director.

Marquez has developed and led choirs at high schools and churches in Hastings, Nebraska and Riverton, Wyoming.

He is a native of Alliance and a graduate of Chadron State College. He is currently completing his Master of Music degree in choral conducting at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and is part of the University Singers and Chamber Singers.

The Lutheran Choir's first activity under Marquez's direction will be a "Celebration of Carols" at Grace Lutheran Church in Lincoln on Sunday, Dec. 12. A rehearsal is scheduled for 2 p.m., and the concert will begin at 3:30 p.m. The public is invited to sing well-known Christmas carols with the choir or just come to listen.

Interested singers can obtain a file of the carols that will be sung by emailing lincolnlutheranchoir@gmail.com. The Lincoln Lutheran Choir was formed in 1978 and is a community-based group that welcomes singers of all faiths.

