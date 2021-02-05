Local nonprofit awards single mom a car

Local nonprofit agency Chariots4Hope surprised Vanessa Benson of Lincoln, a single mother of three, with a refurbished 2002 Chrysler Town and Country minivan Jan. 27 at White Castle Roofing in Roca, 16 miles south of Lincoln.

“I usually walked my kids to school since I didn’t have a car,” said Benson. “Then, I would take the bus to the store twice a week, or more often if needed.”

Receiving reliable transportation is life changing and helps each recipient regain self-sufficiency in many ways, said Michelle Hurt, Chariots4Hope co-founder.

"The 'blessing ceremony' is one of the main reasons the Chariots4Hope team loves doing what they do," Hurt said before presenting the vehicle to Benson. "It’s quite an overwhelming experience the day the recipients receive their automobile, and today (Jan. 27), one Lincoln mom will receive her surprise blessing. She has no idea her world is about to change."

Charitos4Hope had told Benson that she needed to complete some paperwork. That paperwork ended up making her the owner of the minivan, which had been donated to the organization.