Local nonprofit awards single mom a car

Local nonprofit agency Chariots4Hope surprised Vanessa Benson of Lincoln, a single mother of three, with a refurbished 2002 Chrysler Town and Country minivan Jan. 27 at White Castle Roofing in Roca, 16 miles south of Lincoln.
“I usually walked my kids to school since I didn’t have a car,” said Benson. “Then, I would take the bus to the store twice a week, or more often if needed.”
Receiving reliable transportation is life changing and helps each recipient regain self-sufficiency in many ways, said Michelle Hurt, Chariots4Hope co-founder.
"The 'blessing ceremony' is one of the main reasons the Chariots4Hope team loves doing what they do," Hurt said before presenting the vehicle to Benson. "It’s quite an overwhelming experience the day the recipients receive their automobile, and today (Jan. 27), one Lincoln mom will receive her surprise blessing. She has no idea her world is about to change."
Charitos4Hope had told Benson that she needed to complete some paperwork. That paperwork ended up making her the owner of the minivan, which had been donated to the organization.
Chariots4Hope donated its first vehicle back in 2014, Hurt said. During the first full year in operation, the organization awarded vehicles to 15 individuals in need of reliable transportation, and more than doubled that number in 2016. Last year, the organization donated 49 vehicles. In seven years, Chariots4Hope has donated 228 vehicles to people in need of transportation.
"Chariots4Hope’s mission is to demonstrate God’s love through reliable transportation, foster economic stability, cultivate abundant life and create hope," Hurt said. "We help low-income individuals and families reach and maintain self-sufficiency through reliable transportation and afterCARe services."
Chariots4Hope is looking for individuals who may want to donate a vehicle (working or non-working).
"We have an abundance of clients waiting to enter our program and a low inventory of cars," said Hurt. "Almost all of our vehicles are donated from the community."
White Castle Roofing was the "jumpstart sponsor" for the donation to Benson. A jumpstart sponsor is a business or individual that sponsors a family in need of transportation.
For more information, see www.chariots4hope.org or call 402-650-5026.