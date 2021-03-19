Local church certified as an Earth Care Congregation

Westminster Presbyterian Church of Lincoln is now certified as an Earth Care Congregation by the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) Presbyterian Hunger Program through February 2022. This honor speaks to the commitment the congregation has made to care for God’s earth.

To become certified, this congregation affirmed an Earth Care Pledge to integrate environmental practices and thinking into their worship, education, facilities and outreach.

The Earth Care Congregation certification recognizes churches that make the commitment to take seriously God’s charge to “till and keep” the garden.

Started in 2010 by the PC(USA), the goal of this program is to inspire churches to care for God’s earth in a holistic way, through integrating earth care into all aspects of their church life. The Earth Care Congregation certification honors churches that make that commitment and encourages others to follow their example.