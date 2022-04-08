Lincoln Lutheran Blue and Gold Gala raises $135K

The Lutheran Education Foundation (LEF) hosted the 27th annual Lincoln Lutheran Blue and Gold Gala on March 18 with the theme of Back Together Again.

“The past year, we have been hoping that we would be able to be back in-person in 2022, after two years of hosting a virtual event,” said Lloyd Wagnitz, director of ministry advancement. “It was such a joy to hear people talking and laughing and seeing their smiles after two years of staring at a camera!”

Nearly 400 people attended the event, which included silent and live auctions and several games to win prizes. Over $135,000 was raised in support of a Christ-centered education for Lincoln Lutheran students.

Each year, the Scholarship Ask portion of the Blue and Gold raises funds for scholarships. The funds are divided between scholarships for the next school year and the Warrior Scholarship Endowment for scholarships in the future. This year marked the 11th year of the Scholarship Ask, which raised nearly $40,000 for the second largest Scholarship Ask ever.

The 2022 Shield of Faith Award was presented to Michael and Jill Jank, and the annual Founders Award was presented to Tom and Sharon Bliemeister. The two awards recognize the many ways they have enhanced the ministry of Lincoln Lutheran and Lutheran education to the community of Lincoln.

“The annual Blue and Gold is an event to look forward to all year long. It's an entertaining evening with others who also have a passion for Christ-centered education," said Miranda Watson of Lincoln Lutheran's Class of 1999. "I'm always amazed at the generosity of so many who contribute their auction items, services, time, etc. What a fun way to support Lincoln Lutheran!”

