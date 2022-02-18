Lincoln history speaker series continues Monday

Saint Paul United Methodist Church in downtown Lincoln is hosting a winter speaker series, which continues Monday, Feb. 21, with “Lincoln's Parking Lots and What They Displaced,” presented by Jim McKee.

The series profiles three of Lincoln’s most preeminent figures specializing in our city’s history, and those individuals who helped make that history, as they tell the stories that shaped what Lincoln is today.

The series is open to the public and will continue to take place socially distanced on the following additional Mondays from 7-8 p.m. in the Sanctuary at Saint Paul UMC, 1144 M St.:

• March 7 – “The Poet, the Publisher and the Talk Show Host: John G. Neihardt, Virginia Faulkner and Dick Cavett” – Speaker: Ron Hull.

• March 21 – “Saint Paul & the Churches of Lincoln” – Speakers: Ed Zimmer and Jim McKee.

If you have questions, contact the church office at 402-477-6951.

