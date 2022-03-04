Lincoln history speaker series continues at Saint Paul UMC

Saint Paul United Methodist Church in downtown Lincoln is hosting a winter speaker series, which continues Monday, March 7, with “The Poet, the Publisher and the Talk Show Host: John G. Neihardt, Virginia Faulkner and Dick Cavett,” presented by Ron Hull.

The series profiles three of Lincoln’s most preeminent figures specializing in our city’s history, and those individuals who helped make that history, as they tell the stories that shaped what Lincoln is today.

The series is open to the public and will take place from 7-8 p.m. in the Sanctuary at Saint Paul UMC, 1144 M St.

The final presentation in the series will take place Monday, March 21, with speakers Jim McKee and Ed Zimmer presenting "Saint Paul and the Churches of Lincoln."

If you have questions, contact the church office at 402-477-6951.

