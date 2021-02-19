Lincoln High students present Godspell Feb. 25-27

The Lincoln High School Theater Department will present three shows of "Godspell" (2012 revised version), livestreamed from LHS’s Ted Sorensen Theater on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 25 and 26, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m.

The cast of 21 features senior Jack Amen portraying Jesus in the musical structured as a series of parables, primarily based on the Gospel of Matthew.

Livestream tickets are $5 plus service fee per device and are available online at tedsorensentheatre.ludus.com. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only a limited number of family members may attend shows in person.

LHS theater is known for its student involvement and leadership in productions. "Godspell" features a seven-piece orchestra and more than 35 student technicians coordinating all aspects of the show including lights, sound, costumes, set, makeup/hair and public relations.

“This has been a difficult year, but LHS students have risen to the challenge,” said Molly Thomas, LHS theater director. “Our school’s talented instrumental, vocal, theater and art students are grateful to be able to safely create this truly student-led show.”