Lincoln faith communities to join in Faith to Forest

Nearly 30 Lincoln faith communities will be part of Faith to Forest in 2022.

This effort, sparked by the 150th anniversary this year of Arbor Day, will include celebrations of every aspect of trees with education, worship, tree-plantings, volunteer opportunities and more.

“Every major faith tradition includes a call to care about, and for, creation and our fellow humans, and trees play an important role in creation and in the lives of people,” said Faith to Forest co-chair Laurel Van Ham. “Faith to Forest is an initiative to celebrate trees and act on our responsibility to care for them, particularly in a changing climate.”

Community events will begin with five Thursday evening Zoom sessions. The series kicks off Jan. 6 with a spiritual look at trees and our moral responsibilities to them, presented by former Lincoln pastors Jacob Buchholz and Jen Strickland.

Jan. 13 will feature Justin Evertson with an overview of trees and the role they play in our environment, economy and communities.

On Jan. 20, Sarah Browning, Bob Henrickson and Kaylyn Neverve will go into detail on selecting the right tree, planting and providing establishment care.