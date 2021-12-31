Lincoln faith communities to join in Faith to Forest

Nearly 30 Lincoln faith communities will be part of Faith to Forest in 2022.
This effort, sparked by the 150th anniversary this year of Arbor Day, will include celebrations of every aspect of trees with education, worship, tree-plantings, volunteer opportunities and more.
“Every major faith tradition includes a call to care about, and for, creation and our fellow humans, and trees play an important role in creation and in the lives of people,” said Faith to Forest co-chair Laurel Van Ham. “Faith to Forest is an initiative to celebrate trees and act on our responsibility to care for them, particularly in a changing climate.”
Community events will begin with five Thursday evening Zoom sessions. The series kicks off Jan. 6 with a spiritual look at trees and our moral responsibilities to them, presented by former Lincoln pastors Jacob Buchholz and Jen Strickland.
Jan. 13 will feature Justin Evertson with an overview of trees and the role they play in our environment, economy and communities.
On Jan. 20, Sarah Browning, Bob Henrickson and Kaylyn Neverve will go into detail on selecting the right tree, planting and providing establishment care.
On Jan. 27, City of Lincoln forester Lorri Grueber will introduce Prairie Pruners, a new volunteer opportunity to learn to prune small trees and then use those skills in city parks.
The series will wrap up Feb. 3 with Lincoln City Libraries Director Pat Leach and State Climatologist Martha Shulski reviewing and discussing the Faith to Forest community-read book, “The Future We Choose, A Stubborn Optimist’s Guide to Climate Change.”
“We’ve invited every faith community in Lincoln to join us in whatever ways best suit them,” said Faith to Forest co-chair Lorrie Benson. “For example, we’re encouraging every faith community to have a Tree Sabbath, and we know of several being planned. We’re also encouraging book discussions and tree planting by faith communities. It’s not too late for a faith community to join us. And, of course, we welcome any individuals who wish to participate.”
Faith to Forest encourages tree planting during 2022, especially native or locally adapted trees. For those who wish to do more or don’t have a place to plant a tree, Faith to Forest encourages donations to the new Community Forestry Fund at the Lincoln Parks Foundation, with money going to buy and care for young trees in city parks and on other city properties.
Learn more, including which faith communities are participating, at www.firstplymouth.org/catforest and follow Faith to Forest on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FaithToForest.