Lincoln churches cancel services after visiting priest tests positive for COVID-19

In-person worship services at four Lincoln Catholic churches have been canceled after an out-of-state priest who attended Mass in Lincoln last weekend tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Michael, St. Joseph, St. Peter and Cathedral of the Risen Christ have each canceled services for this weekend.

In an email sent to St. Michael parishioners on Saturday morning, the Rev. Kenneth Borowiak said a priest from Philadelphia who attended ordinations to the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln at the Cathedral on May 23 has since tested positive for the virus. The priest also attended Mass at St. Peter the next day.

The priest, who had traveled to Lincoln because he knew one of the six priests being ordained, was in Lincoln about three days, according to the Rev. Nicholas Kipper, the Lincoln diocese’s director of communications.

“It was a priest from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, and when he went back to Philadelphia is when he started having the symptoms, so we don’t know exactly where he would have caught it,” Kipper said on Saturday.