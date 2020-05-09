Lincoln churches can reopen Sunday, but few will

Those local conditions include a nearly 50% increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County in the last week.

Because the virus has not waned, faith leaders are being urged to tell those who are sick, have COVID-19 symptoms, underlying health conditions or are elderly not to attend services, if they are held.

However, forcing the elderly, who faith leaders say are among the most faithful churchgoers — in addition to those with underlying health conditions — to stay home is one of the factors that led Eastridge Presbyterian to remain closed.

“It would split the congregation between the physically able and the vulnerable,” Jones Pointon said. “That doesn’t fit with what I see a congregation is called to be.”

Churches that reopen will have to adhere to guidelines that require seating to be arranged to allow congregate households, staff and musicians to be at least 6 feet from each other, and lines for entering and exiting the house of worship and to receive Holy Communion are managed to maintain proper distancing.

Elevate Church will be adhering to the health guidelines, Wooten said in the Facebook message in which he also read the guidelines.