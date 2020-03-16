Lincoln charities adapt services to COVID-19

“The community outpouring of strong backs and warm hearts has really been great for our mission,” he said.

While a spike in the levels of need may be coming, Young said he believes the Food Bank will be up to the task. He said those making decisions were resilient and innovative, and that community support through donors and volunteers is high.

“This particular situation is bringing out the best in the community,” he said, “which is not unexpected."

Vicky Drozd, event coordinator for Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach, said the organization is working hard to sanitize the building even more diligently, and there are sanitation stations for those who come in for meals.

All of the meals Matt Talbot serves are provided by teams of local volunteers, who donate and often cook and serve the meals, Drozd said. Some of those teams are beginning to cancel, she said, and if more continue to do so, Matt Talbot may have to look elsewhere for food.

With a staff of only 20 and an average of 150 guests per meal, Matt Talbot depends on its volunteers for much of what it does.

For now, however, Drozd said they’ll have to wait and see.