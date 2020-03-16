Lincoln charities adapt services to COVID-19

Everyday struggles can't be put on hold during a public health crisis, so organizations that care for the homeless and those that are food-insecure in Lincoln are working to adapt their services to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The People’s City Mission, the Food Bank of Lincoln and Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach are all working to continue their service to those who lack food and shelter, but a lack of volunteers and resources caused by the novel coronavirus could mean sweeping changes and possibly require scaling back existing programs.
The Rev. Tom Barber, executive director of the People’s City Mission, said the organization has already seen a steep drop in volunteer numbers because of the virus, and he's concerned about its ability to keep all of its services fully operational for the duration of the outbreak.
Barber said the mission shelter is taking extra precautions, including disinfecting the facility regularly, taking the temperature of guests daily, distributing masks and minimizing contact. He said the mission also plans to fully reimburse its employees for any time off because of the virus.
The mission is also quarantining ill and at-risk guests, Barber said, and has the capacity to quarantine more if necessary.
To cope with the loss of volunteers, he said, guests are helping serve meals and clean the mission.
However, Barber said fewer volunteers could be a problem at the mission’s help center, which provides food, clothing and personal care items to those in need. The help center has only a small staff, and as the pandemic’s effects cause more people to struggle, there may be too few volunteers to meet demand.
Barber said he hopes young and healthy people will consider helping the mission through this difficult time by volunteering. He said there are many low-risk, low-contact jobs that can be done at the help center, and that volunteers can work in jobs that appropriately suit their level of risk.
Scott Young, executive director of the Food Bank of Lincoln, said its close partnership with Lincoln Public Schools has further complicated its response in the wake of school closures. While the situation presents new challenges, Young said the Food Bank will continue its backpack and school market programs at local schools as scheduled for at least the coming week.
He said the organization has yet to see volunteer rates drop because of the coronavirus, but that it might become a problem in the future as many of its volunteers are older. He said they are working to shift their operations to require lower levels of contact.
“The community outpouring of strong backs and warm hearts has really been great for our mission,” he said.
While a spike in the levels of need may be coming, Young said he believes the Food Bank will be up to the task. He said those making decisions were resilient and innovative, and that community support through donors and volunteers is high.
“This particular situation is bringing out the best in the community,” he said, “which is not unexpected."
Vicky Drozd, event coordinator for Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach, said the organization is working hard to sanitize the building even more diligently, and there are sanitation stations for those who come in for meals.
All of the meals Matt Talbot serves are provided by teams of local volunteers, who donate and often cook and serve the meals, Drozd said. Some of those teams are beginning to cancel, she said, and if more continue to do so, Matt Talbot may have to look elsewhere for food.
With a staff of only 20 and an average of 150 guests per meal, Matt Talbot depends on its volunteers for much of what it does.
For now, however, Drozd said they’ll have to wait and see.
“We kind of have to take it day-by-day,” she said.
It’s times like these, Barber said, when the services that nonprofits provide are particularly important to the community — so that people have something to fall back on.
“We’re kind of the safety net of the city in that way,” he said.
