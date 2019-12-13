Lincoln Boys Choir performs Sunday

×
The Lincoln Boys Choir will present a "Winter Reflections" concert at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. The Concert Choir, Chorale and Cantare choirs will all perform.
For tickets, go to lincolnboyschoir.org.
