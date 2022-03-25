Lightning Bugs to perform Friday at First Lutheran

The Lightning Bugs jazz group will highlight the Friday, April 1, resumption concert of First Friday Jazz at First Lutheran Church. After a two-year COVID-19 pandemic pause in the first Friday jazz series, the event is returning for a limited two-program series on April 1 and May 6.

This is the 35th year the Bugs have played in the Lincoln area. They borrow their name from the pop music classic, "Glow Worm," and feature vocal harmonies in the Mills Brothers tradition. Their repertoire features jazz and pop standards from the 1930s and '40s.

The 90-minute April 1 concert will begin at 11:30 a.m. in First Lutheran's Activity Center, 1551 S. 70th St. There is no admission cost for the performance, but lunch will be available for purchase. Audience members are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for the church’s food pantry. Face masks are optional.

The Bugs have played hundreds of gigs in all kinds of venues and settings. They are longstanding artists in the Nebraska Arts Council Touring Arts Program, playing in communities throughout Nebraska. According to one of the Bugs, Jim Pipher, the group is as anxious to renew performances as First Lutheran is to renew the series. Its last performance was an outdoor event this past December where the band “set a new Bugs record for low performance conditions (45 degrees),” he said.

The First Friday Jazz series began in October 2011 as an outreach ministry of First Lutheran, providing a performance venue in east Lincoln.

The May 6 concert will feature the Andy Hall Combo. A full schedule of monthly programs will resume Oct. 7.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0