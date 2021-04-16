 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LFS board names interim president and CEO
0 comments

LFS board names interim president and CEO

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Lutheran Family Services board of directors has named Dave Johnson, a retired nonprofit executive with 38 years of experience, interim president and CEO effective April 23, when Stacy Martin departs to assume the role of president and CEO of Lutheran Social Services of Central Ohio.

Johnson has been serving LFS since 2018.

“I came in a consultant role several years ago," said Johnson. "Stacy and the board of directors recognized that the organization had not kept up with the times. The vision and leadership that Stacy has brought and implemented with the board’s support has been transformative, and I look forward to being able to facilitate and advance the momentum that Stacy started toward fulfilling LFS’s AMBITION 2024 strategic vision.” 

+1 
Dave Johnson

Dave Johnson

 COURTESY PHOTO
+1 
Stacy Martin

Stacy Martin

 COURTESY PHOTO
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What Americans are most stressed about

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News