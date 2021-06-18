Lessons from a small person

“Hold my hand Grandma,” my 5-year-old granddaughter said, “and you will see my dream with me.”
I love spending time with this little freckled human. She is always teaching me something. The first time she offered her hand to me was to cross the street. Naively, I thought the gesture was love. A lesson soon followed … “You are old Grandma, and old people fall down a lot.”
Although we Baby Boomers believe our knowledge has no borders, much is to be learned from future generations. Those of us fortunate enough to share time with youngsters and then return them to their parents for the hard stuff are continually enlightened. I give the following examples:
• Plant an acorn, cover it with “mooch” and it will be a tree … HOPE.
• If you have not tasted a food before, it is possible to not like it … FAITH.
• When your grandmother gets a paper cut, the best cure is a Wonder Woman bandage … LOVE.
• While learning the components of family, it is important to ask, “Were you there when I was born?” … PAST.
• Monday is gymnastics, Tuesday and Wednesday are swimming … do NOT deviate! … PRESENT.
• A Memorial Day drive through Wyuka Cemetery had our little one wondering what all the “signs” are for? … FUTURE.
To paraphrase Shakespeare: “Though they be little they be fierce.”
The next generations look to their forbearers for answers, and they are unstoppable. Baby Boomers are challenged to offer numerous life lessons to little humans. A great deal of time and patience are needed to nurture positive growth. The thrill of success and awe at opportunities presented by failures is life. Superheroes are made, not born, and the world is one big family, get along. A good citizen honors his/her commitments. Those “signs?” Take a walk among the rows ... we were once little humans. Remember?
Robbie Nathan feels life at any age is important and hopes everyone agrees. She may be reached at rubydwrites.com.