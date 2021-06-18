Lessons from a small person

“Hold my hand Grandma,” my 5-year-old granddaughter said, “and you will see my dream with me.”

I love spending time with this little freckled human. She is always teaching me something. The first time she offered her hand to me was to cross the street. Naively, I thought the gesture was love. A lesson soon followed … “You are old Grandma, and old people fall down a lot.”

Although we Baby Boomers believe our knowledge has no borders, much is to be learned from future generations. Those of us fortunate enough to share time with youngsters and then return them to their parents for the hard stuff are continually enlightened. I give the following examples:

• Plant an acorn, cover it with “mooch” and it will be a tree … HOPE.

• If you have not tasted a food before, it is possible to not like it … FAITH.

• When your grandmother gets a paper cut, the best cure is a Wonder Woman bandage … LOVE.

• While learning the components of family, it is important to ask, “Were you there when I was born?” … PAST.

• Monday is gymnastics, Tuesday and Wednesday are swimming … do NOT deviate! … PRESENT.