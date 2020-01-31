Kiwanis soup supper and auction Feb. 18

Capital City Kiwanis Club will host its annual Soup Supper and Silent Auction from 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Capitol City Christian Church, 78th and Holdrege streets.

Several soups will be served along with relish, homemade desserts and a drink. Tickets are available through Capital City Kiwanis members. They are $8 per adult and $5 per child (12 and under), and can be purchased at the door.

The Silent Auction will have a large variety of items to bid on like gift cards, tickets to local events, handmade crafts and baskets of goodies.

As always with all Kiwanis events, 100% of the proceeds will help the club financially support the Lincoln Food Bank BackPack Program and other food distribution efforts. The fundraiser also assists Kiwanis service leadership clubs in our local schools such as K-Kids, Builders and Key Club.

Enter the church through the northwest door that will be marked by the blue and white Kiwanis flag. For more details, contact Steve Scheinost at sschein1649@gmail.com.

