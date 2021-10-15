Kirchner to present at Christian Business Men's Connection luncheon

Lincoln optometrist Dr. James Kirchner will present "Eyes and the World: God's Amazing Creation" Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Christian Men's Business Connection luncheon, which will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Suite One Eleven, 6891 A St., Suite 111.

Kirchner was the founder and chief strategic officer of EyeCare Specialties, a multi-doctor optometric practice in Lincoln and Beatrice, and practiced optometry for over three decades. He has served as president and CEO of numerous start-up companies beyond his optometric practice. At the luncheon, he will share about his journey from a personal transformation in optometry school to the exciting movement he is involved in today.