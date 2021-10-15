 Skip to main content
Kirchner to present at Christian Business Men's Connection luncheon
Kirchner to present at Christian Business Men's Connection luncheon

Lincoln optometrist Dr. James Kirchner will present "Eyes and the World: God's Amazing Creation" Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Christian Men's Business Connection luncheon, which will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Suite One Eleven, 6891 A St., Suite 111.

Kirchner was the founder and chief strategic officer of EyeCare Specialties, a multi-doctor optometric practice in Lincoln and Beatrice, and practiced optometry for over three decades. He has served as president and CEO of numerous start-up companies beyond his optometric practice. At the luncheon, he will share about his journey from a personal transformation in optometry school to the exciting movement he is involved in today.

He is a co-founder and current president of Global Assist, a Lincoln-based ministry organization that has assisted indigenous church planting ministries and their missionaries since 2003.

For more information and to register, visit https://bit.ly/3v7Rvar.

