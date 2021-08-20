Kingdom Muzik's Nebraska Revival returns Sept. 3

Encouragement Kingdom Outreach, the ministry arm of Encouragement Unlimited, a Lincoln nonprofit organization, is one of several event sponsors for Kingdom Muzik’s Nebraska Revival, which will take place from 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 in Trago Park, 22nd and U streets.

The Nebraska Revival is led by Bryann and Monica Trejo and offers hip hop music, food and face painting as a way to reach communities with the life-changing good news of Jesus Christ. Trejo’s brother was killed several years ago, and he was able to forgive the man who killed his brother after becoming a Christian. He travels the country preaching about forgiveness and not retaliating against those who harm you.