Kingdom Muzik's Nebraska Revival returns Sept. 3

Encouragement Kingdom Outreach, the ministry arm of Encouragement Unlimited, a Lincoln nonprofit organization, is one of several event sponsors for Kingdom Muzik’s Nebraska Revival, which will take place from 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 in Trago Park, 22nd and U streets.
The Nebraska Revival is led by Bryann and Monica Trejo and offers hip hop music, food and face painting as a way to reach communities with the life-changing good news of Jesus Christ. Trejo’s brother was killed several years ago, and he was able to forgive the man who killed his brother after becoming a Christian. He travels the country preaching about forgiveness and not retaliating against those who harm you.
Event sponsors include Kingdom Muzik, Holy Ground, Promised Land Worship Center, Encouragement Kingdom Outreach, and Kingdom Family Nebraska.
Attendance is free. For more information, contact event coordinator Nathan Mulloy at 402-890-8126 or ministry co-sponsor Pastor John Leonard Harris at 402-309-9411. For additional information, see the KingdomFamily Nebraska Facebook page.