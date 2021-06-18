 Skip to main content
Kermes Hispanic Festival at Haymarket Park June 26
Kermes Hispanic Festival at Haymarket Park June 26

  • Updated
Cristo Rey Parish and the Lincoln Saltdogs invite you to the annual Kermes Hispanic Festival from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Haymarket Park, 403 Line Drive Circle. Enjoy ethnic food, games, live entertainment, and the game between the Lincoln Saltdogs and the Kansas City Monarchs.

Entry to the festival and the game is only $4 (children under 6 are free). Raffle includes a grand prize of $10,000 (raffle tickets $20 each). Proceeds will benefit youth services.

Tickets to the raffle and the game can be purchased in advance at the Cristo Rey Church office, 4221 J St., Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

