Jodi-Renee Giron Quintet to be livestreamed from Vine Church

The Jodi-Renee Giron Quintet will be featured in a concert livestreamed from Vine Congregational Church through the Capital Jazz Society’s Facebook page at 8 p.m. Friday, April 23.

Lincoln-based, Denver-raised musician Jodi-Renee first got hooked on harmony when she started singing in church as a child. By age 15, she was a featured soloist at gospel events around the region. Later, she became a fixture coro singer for Denver's Afro-Cuban musicians.

Since then, Jodi-Renee has performed all over the world, from the Red Rocks Amphitheater as opening act for Tower of Power to Villard de Lans, France, where she was a two-year consecutive guest artist at Jazz en Vercors. She's worked closely with Ron Miles, Eric Gunnison and John Gunther, as well as recording with After Midnight and many others.

JR's song style and compositions – equal parts gospel, funk, jazz and timeless popular music – are performed around the country. Today, she performs and teaches in Lincoln, enjoying the "COVID silver lining" of remote connection that allows her to collaborate with artists near and far like never before.

Joining Jodi-Renee will be Chris Leach on piano; Andrew Wray, drums; Andrew Mell, bass; and Greg Simon, trumpet.