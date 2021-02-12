Jazz singer Moten to perform virtual Valentine’s Day concert

Jazz singer Camille Metoyer Moten of Omaha will be the featured performer in a 90-minute Valentine’s Day online concert offered by the First Friday Jazz group at First Lutheran Church in Lincoln. Starting at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, Moten’s combo will feature a mix of songs that she promises will “basically encompass all aspects of love.”

The concert will premiere on First Lutheran Church’s Facebook page (search for First Lutheran Church - Lincoln, NE). The concert recording can also be seen on First Lutheran’s website, www.flclincoln.org, starting at 7:30 p.m. Sunday and anytime through Feb. 21.

Moten holds a special place in Nebraska jazz performance, receiving nominations as Omaha’s top jazz vocalist. She has been inducted into the Omaha Black Musicians Hall of Fame and the Nebraska Musicians Hall of Fame.

She and the group will feature a mix of love songs, ranging from standards to upbeat and ballad type romantic songs that would not be complete without “My Funny Valentine.”

Backing Moten will be Justin Payne, a young pianist and vocalist who has performed on stages throughout the world; Mark Haar, a freelance bassist; Chad Stoner, saxophonist; and Mike DeLuca, drums.

First Friday Jazz was initiated by First Lutheran Church in October 2011 with free concerts each month from October through May. The live concert series will hopefully resume in October 2021.

