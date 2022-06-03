Jarana to perform at First Presbyterian Friday

The Arts for the Soul Music and Fine Arts Series' next concert of the season will feature the band Jarana with Daniel Martinez at 7 p.m. Friday, June 10, at First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St.

This will be a free, outdoor concert in the parking lot on the east side of First Presbyterian. Free ice cream from the UNL Dairy Store will be provided by Arts for the Soul.

The musicians of Jarana perform and teach from their home base in Lincoln. Lead Daniel Martinez formed Jarana in 2009 for versatility and added creative energy. Pronounced HAH-RAH-nah, it is a noun and verb meaning an event when all ages come together socially in a public place to enjoy and celebrate with food, games, music and dancing. It’s used much like the English word “party,” but with richer meaning and more energy. All shows are family-friendly.

Jarana is a band built on energetic, danceable music blending South American music styles, Mexican folk music and Latin dance styles. Jarana’s music blends South American, African and Mediterranean beats such as Flamenco, Rumba and Salsa, accompanied with authentic, traditional instruments. Band members are natives of Peru, Mexico and the U.S.

This concert is free to attend. No ticket required.

For more information, contact First Presbyterian Church at 402-477-6037 or go to https://fpclincoln.org/arts-for-the-soul/

It is highly encouraged that audience members be fully vaccinated. At this time masks are optional.

