It's still a grand old flag

Two days after the 2020 presidential election and before final votes were tallied, I found myself driving the back roads of the Bohemian Alps near Valparaiso. On this beautiful fall day, the radio was tuned to a great country music station and at almost full blast. Business was as usual for farmers wrapping up harvest and for a directionally challenged city girl checking out the landscape.
There were few of the many recent political signs to be seen. Travelers passing through would never have known an election had just been held or questioned if the soil they stood on was red or blue, but they would understand it was certainly American soil. Those "amber waves of grain" stretched for miles. Haystacks were socially distanced, resembling a bag of Chex mix gone rogue.
Political and team mascot flags were far outnumbered by the red, white and blue of Old Glory. It soared from roadside mailboxes, weathered fence posts and peaks of silos.
Wow! Against the background of a clear blue sky, the display was breathtaking. An emotional, true “I’m proud to be an American, where at least I know I’m free” moment.
Later in the week and while votes were near the end of being tallied, I found myself waiting with the rest of the world … and finally an announcement. A new president, not the first time, certainly not the last. A feeling of liberation for some, a sense of shock for others, and many simply felt relief knowing “the wait is over.”
Despite the ensuing fierceness of individual emotions, this country’s flag continues to fly. We remain Americans and should remember when our ancestors stood in bread lines, plowed fields with a team of horses, fought in foreign lands, hung gold stars in windows, hoped for a polio vaccine, watched the towers crumble and sheltered the victims of Katrina. Did anyone ask (or care) if citizens leaned right or left?
The United States will have a new president, just as it did four years ago. Go outside; fly the flag, the red, white AND blue flag. Grumble if you must -- after all, it is your right, just as it is to cheer. Democracy may not be the best or most acceptable form of government … but there is no better.
Robbie Nathan spent 20 years as a military wife, where country came first every day. She hopes you, the readers, share her love for the USA. Robbie currently serves seniors without bias at Bridge to Better Living and may be reached at rubydwrites@yahoo.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!