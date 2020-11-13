It's still a grand old flag

Two days after the 2020 presidential election and before final votes were tallied, I found myself driving the back roads of the Bohemian Alps near Valparaiso. On this beautiful fall day, the radio was tuned to a great country music station and at almost full blast. Business was as usual for farmers wrapping up harvest and for a directionally challenged city girl checking out the landscape.

There were few of the many recent political signs to be seen. Travelers passing through would never have known an election had just been held or questioned if the soil they stood on was red or blue, but they would understand it was certainly American soil. Those "amber waves of grain" stretched for miles. Haystacks were socially distanced, resembling a bag of Chex mix gone rogue.

Political and team mascot flags were far outnumbered by the red, white and blue of Old Glory. It soared from roadside mailboxes, weathered fence posts and peaks of silos.

Wow! Against the background of a clear blue sky, the display was breathtaking. An emotional, true “I’m proud to be an American, where at least I know I’m free” moment.