Investigation into longtime Newman Center pastor confirms sexual advances to students

A summary of the investigation posted on the diocese website said Kalin was a chain-smoker, drank almost nightly and regularly took late-night trips to out-of-town casinos to gamble. He invited students and seminarians to have a drink with him and to go with him to the casinos, but students interviewed said they were not treated badly if they declined.

He organized trips to Texas, Nevada and Iowa, which included late-night socializing and drinking, but there wasn't evidence that he pressured students to attend or participate in the socializing.

The investigation found the chancery leadership in the Diocese of Lincoln knew about the culture of alcohol and cigarette use at the Newman Center, but did not know of any sexual impropriety prior to 1998.

When then-Bishop Fabian Bruskewitz learned of a sexual issue involving a seminarian in the summer of 1998, he ordered that two people be with Kalin when assisting him. Months later, he forbid Kalin from being alone with any man under 40 except for priests, close relatives and medical personnel.

Lucas' letter notes that some people interviewed by the investigator had positive experiences and others did not, and thanked those interviewed for their courage and willingness to share their experiences.